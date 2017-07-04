After a long day of waiting, Celtics fans got the news they’ve been waiting for…

Gordon Hayward is rejoining his coach… he’s coming to Boston to play for Brad Stevens once again!

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

This is another coup for Danny Ainge just one year after signing Al Horford. Now he’s got a 27-year-old wing to absorb a huge part of the scoring load alongside Isaiah Thomas.

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced so we’ll update that when it’s revealed.

Keep in mind this is a domino falling for the Celtics… they must now, presumably, clear the requisite cap space… which means at least one of our favorite regulars is gone. Chances are it’s Avery Bradley. I also assume the Celtics will soon pull their qualifying offer for Kelly Olynyk.

The summer has just begun… but wow what splash for Ainge and company.