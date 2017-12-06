Quantcast
Gordon Hayward’s naked foot has everyone excited
Posted by on December 6, 2017

Gordon Hayward’s wife inadvertently gave us an update on her husband’s condition this afternoon via Instagram.

The screenshots show that Hayward is no longer confined to a walking boot. I mean, he might still need it for walking but the absence of a boot or bandage shall be interpreted as progress by this Celtics fan.

Hayward is about 7 weeks removed from surgery to repair his fracture/dislocation. I’m still holding out hope he’ll contribute in April/May/June.

Original screenshot courtesy @mike_poling