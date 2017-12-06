Gordon Hayward’s wife inadvertently gave us an update on her husband’s condition this afternoon via Instagram.

The screenshots show that Hayward is no longer confined to a walking boot. I mean, he might still need it for walking but the absence of a boot or bandage shall be interpreted as progress by this Celtics fan.

Hayward is about 7 weeks removed from surgery to repair his fracture/dislocation. I’m still holding out hope he’ll contribute in April/May/June.

Original screenshot courtesy @mike_poling