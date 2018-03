#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight's game vs. Washington: Brown (concussion) – OUT

Hayward (left ankle rehab) – OUT

Horford (illness) – OUT

Irving (left knee soreness) – OUT

Smart (right thumb sprain) – OUT

Tatum (low back tightness) – PROBABLE

Theis (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 14, 2018

It’s easier to list who IS available.

I’m guessing the starters will be Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye and Aron Baynes with Greg Monroe, Shane Larkin, Guerschon Yabusele, Abdel Nader, Jabari Bird, and Kadeem Allen available off the bench.

If the Celtics beat the Wizards, we are going to be all up in Wizards Twitter shooting memes through t-shirt cannons.