I’ve suffered through some lean times as a Celtics fan but I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed than I am right now.

The Celtics are down 41 at the HALF. FORTY-FREAKING-ONE. That’s an NBA record for the largest halftime deficit in the playoffs.

I realize the Cavaliers are light years better than the Celtics but the effort tonight has been abysmal. It’s one thing to miss shots, it’s another to play like scared little boys. They’re getting punked, bitch-slapped, cucked, you name it.

Hey Markelle Fultz, you better be good.