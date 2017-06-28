The conventional wisdom in Celtics Nation has long been that Gordon Hayward would be Danny Ainge’s prime free-agent target this year. Really, it’s a no-brainer: the Utah all-star played for Brad Stevens at Butler University, and came within inches of making a miracle shot to win the NCAA title. Why wouldn’t they want to reunite and try again in the NBA?

Plus, even more important, Hayward would significantly upgrade the Celtics’ talent level without costing any of Ainge’s cherished assets. Just sign him to a contract and prepare to win more than before. Better yet, it appears Ainge is angling to also acquire Paul George from Indiana, making Boston an even more attractive destination for Hayward.

But what happens if Hayward decides not to sign with the Cs? Would Blake Griffin of the Clippers would be a solid Plan B? With today’s news that Chris Paul is going to Houston and definitely not staying in L.A., Griffin might be more willing to move on from a Clippers team that will probably be in decline.

So, for Boston’s purposes, let’s see how Hayward and Griffin compare.

Free-agent mojo – The Vertical ranks Hayward and Griffin as the no. 4 and no. 6 free agents currently on the market. That’s better than it sounds: Durant and Curry are 1-2, and they’re not looking to relocate. Only Chris Paul (3rd, but now no longer a free agent) and Paul Millsap (5th) are ranked better than Hayward/Griffin.

Position – Hayward is a 6’8” 226-lb. small forward; Griffin is a 6’10” 251-lb. power forward. Hayward’s presence could create a logjam at the wing – especially if George comes on board – although they say you can’t have too many wings for today’s NBA offense. However, there is some thought that Griffin’s skill set might work better in tandem with George.

Salary – A boatload. More specifically, each will likely expect a maximum contract from Boston, meaning the Cs would have to shed many current players to create room under the salary cap. Another obstacle: the Jazz and Clippers can offer their respective players one more contract year than the Celtics are allowed to offer. Adding a max free agent is neither cheap nor easy.

Age and experience – Griffin is 28 and almost exactly one year older than Hayward. Both debuted in 2011 and have played seven seasons. Griffin is a five-time all-star and four-time all-NBA selection. His Clippers have made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. Hayward made the All-Star Game for the first time this year, and while his Jazz have only made the playoffs twice, they did win a Game 7 on the Clippers’ court this past April.

Injuries – This is a mismatch. Hayward has not missed more than 10 games in any season, and he’s never had what would be termed a major injury. Griffin missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, then bounced back with four healthy seasons. The past three seasons, though, have been rough for Blake, with back spasms, a staph infection, torn left quad, broken hand, right knee surgery, and a broken toe. He’s missed 83 of 246 regular season games and saw his playoffs end early for the past two years (he missed the aforementioned Game 7). Oh, and the broken hand was from stupidly punching a Clippers staff member in a fistfight.

Stats – Basketball-reference.com provides a statistical comparison of Hayward and Griffin, including many of the numbers that follow.

Shooting and scoring – Hayward is the better outside shooter while Griffin has more of an inside game. The Jazz star has made 36.8% of his threes in his career, including 39.8% on 5.1 3PAs this past season. Meanwhile, the Clipper only added the long ball to his repertoire this year, making 33.6% on 1.9 threes per game. Hayward is vastly better at the free throw line: 82% to 67.3% for their careers. Scoring-wise, Griffin is at 21.5 points per game for his career compared to Hayward’s 15.7. However, Hayward has increased his scoring average every year of his career, peaking at 21.9 PPG in 2016-17.

Rebounding – It’s no contest for who would do more to fix the Celtics’ rebounding woes. Griffin has averaged 9.6 boards per 36 minutes for his career, twice as many as Hayward.

Passing – Griffin gets the nod, averaging 5.05 assists in his past three seasons, compared to Hayward’s 3.75 APG in that period. That may be because the Clippers run their offense through Griffin more than the Jazz with Hayward, but one could envision a dynamic big-man passing duo in Griffin and Al Horford.

Offense/defense ratings – Griffin again has the career advantage, with an offensive rating of 113 points per 100 possessions and a defensive rating of 105, for a net plus-8. Hayward’s career numbers are 111 and 108, net plus-3. But again, Hayward is catching up. While Blake this season was 115/108, net plus-7 in 61 games, Gordon was 118/106, net plus-12, in 73 games.

Highlight factor – Griffin has long been the king of NBA dunk videos, but it’s actually been six years since he jumped over a Kia. From the eye test, it seems like his injuries of the past three years may have diminished his explosiveness. Even so, he can still get up.



Meanwhile, Hayward isn’t too shabby himself at attacking the rim.



Conclusion – So who will Ainge and Stevens be dialing at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday, July 1? There’s no reason to think it won’t be Hayward. He’s a rising star, an effective three-point shooter who can create his own shot, and the one who will help the Celtics match-up better with the likes of LeBron and KD. Griffin would be a strong consolation prize, although he has to stay healthy if he’s going to get back to all-NBA level. What’s certain is the Celts must sign one of these players to move toward the next level in 2017-18.