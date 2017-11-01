Gordon Hayward is still months away from contributing on the court (yes, I’m holding out a sliver of hope that he comes off the bench in the playoffs), but that doesn’t mean we can’t share positive news about his rehab:

Stevens offered a quick update as to what Hayward has been up to over the last week during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand, which has included some film study, scouting for the team and shooting from a chair. “He got his hard cast off and is in a boot. He won’t be weight-bearing for quite a while, but his spirits are pretty good,” Stevens said of Hayward. “He got a few shots up in a chair in each of the last few days, and it’s been fun to see him smile and know he’s excited about attacking this rehab.” Stevens has been giving Hayward some film to study, and they picked his brain ahead of Boston’s recent matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

Cast gone. Shots up. Spirits high.

Can’t ask for anything more.

Hayward did an interview with Matt Lauer that airs tomorrow morning on the Today Show. He’s also scheduled to meet with Boston media at 10am. Will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the nature of the injury and possibly playing this season.