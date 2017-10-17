Posted byon
I’m numb.
All aspirations for an exciting Celtics season came crashing down midway through the 1st quarter of tonight’s opening game in Cleveland when Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome leg/ankle injury.
We’re not going to show you the play or Hayward’s leg. The reaction from the Cavs bench says it all.
UPDATE: TNT reported that Hayward has a fractured ankle. Here’s some early speculation on the prognosis:
The injury brought the game, players and arena to a screeching halt:
Here’s some reaction from across Twitter:
As always, we’ll keep you updated on Hayward’s situation.