Hayward’s gruesome injury sends shock waves across NBA
Posted by on October 17, 2017

I’m numb.

All aspirations for an exciting Celtics season came crashing down midway through the 1st quarter of tonight’s opening game in Cleveland when Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome leg/ankle injury.

We’re not going to show you the play or Hayward’s leg. The reaction from the Cavs bench says it all.

UPDATE: TNT reported that Hayward has a fractured ankle. Here’s some early speculation on the prognosis:

The injury brought the game, players and arena to a screeching halt:

Here’s some reaction from across Twitter:

As always, we’ll keep you updated on Hayward’s situation.