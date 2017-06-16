Image courtesy: Connor Glowacki/Twitter

According to DeMatha Catholic, that Benz was belonged to Red Auerbach (he left it to his nephew Ric MacPherson, also an alum of DeMatha Catholic).

I learned a lot today. I learned that Markelle Fultz is a Maryland native. I assumed he grew up in Washington because… why else would a top prospect pick Washington?

Turns out, Fultz has a connection to the program’s coaching staff. Markelle was rated the 12th best high school prospect by ESPN and had offers from Arizona and Louisville (screw you, Pitino).

That’s all ancient history now. Two more mock drafts (ESPN/Jeff Goodman and USA Today) have the Celtics selecting Fultz with the #1 pick.

And the Ball family is still hoping the “we’ll hold our breath until the Lakers draft Lonzo” method works.