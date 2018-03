If you ordered your Kilpatrick jerseys (in all four approved Nike styles, each a fresh and innovative take on the classic Celtics tradition), I’m sorry–you’d better see if you can get a refund.

A complication has emerged in the Celtics' negotiations with Sean Kilpatrick that will likely kill the deal for a 10-day contract. A second NBA team has stepped in with a better offer. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 24, 2018

Be interesting to see who that second team is.