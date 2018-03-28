#NEBHInjuryReport: Marcus Morris (sprained right ankle) says he will not play tonight against Utah. pic.twitter.com/Mw5JLVqLrG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2018

#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight, according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2018

You know what? I’m not mad at this at all. It’s very funny to me. I’ve been laughing about this for like an hour now. This too.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward is still restricted to running on the Alter-G treadmill, and is not yet able to run on the court. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2018

The Celtics have officially signed Xavier Silas to a 10 day contract. At this rate, I’d expect him to start and play 39 minutes. Why not, right?

Since we’re talking about injuries, our old friend Isaiah Thomas is having a procedure done on his hip.

In a statement received by ESPN, Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York said that the minimally invasive procedure is to “clean up the joint of all inflammatory debris related to his injury from last season.”

I wonder what life would have been like if Isaiah has just gotten the surgery last summer?

Oh well… we’ll never know. Get well soon IT. I still want to see that Brinks truck back up for you some day.