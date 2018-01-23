It’s been anticipated by Celtics fans, and now it’s official. The NBA announced tonight that Al Horford has been chosen as a reserve in the 2018 All-Star Game, scheduled for Sunday, February 18, in Los Angeles.

The reserves were chosen in voting by the league’s 30 head coaches. This will be Al’s fifth All-Star berth, and his first as a Celtic. He joins starter Kyrie Irving, giving Boston two All-Stars for the first time since 2013 (Garnett and Rondo).

Horford has averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and a career-high 5.3 assists for the East-leading Celtics, who have been 9.9 points per 100 possessions better with the veteran on the court, according to NBA.com. “That would be a great honor,” Horford said before his selection was revealed, “but I’m concerned about the bigger picture for us. It would definitely be a great honor.”

MassLive – Boston Celtics news: Al Horford selected to All-Star team

Horford’s play, particularly on defense, has been instrumental to the Celtics (34-13) having the best record in the Eastern Conference, and third overall in the NBA. This season, he has averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting a career-best 43 percent from 3-point range. Horford’s numbers don’t always speak to his impact on teams and more important, winning games. “He’s a big part of our team in order for us to be number one in the East and hopefully sustain that spot,” Irving said earlier today. “We know how valuable he is. The Celtics organization, our team, everybody. He definitely has a case; he’s got my vote.”

NBC Sports Boston – Al Horford joins Kyrie Irving at the all-star game, selected as reserve

Some reactions:

Thanks to my Family, teammates, Coaches, and all the fans for the support. Go Celtics! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) January 24, 2018