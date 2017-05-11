We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Washington.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect an “F-U Oubre” chant from Celtics fans. I expected a steady rain of hearty boos every time that cheap shot artist touched the basketball. But that’s the beauty of live sports, you never know what might happen.

Was the cursing over the top? Maybe. I know I wouldn’t have been thrilled if I was there with my kids. But what bothers me more is the sanctimonious reaction from some Wizards bloggers and fans.

They fully embrace the violent Death Row DC mantra or the funeral talk but don’t you dare spout a four-letter curse word at one of their players. That’s the line that can’t be crossed.

I should probably cut them some slack. They are not familiar with an intense playoff atmosphere. The franchise has won a whopping 4 playoff series in the last 35 years.