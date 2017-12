Celtics even more shorthanded v. Chicago tonight. Club announces Irving (left quad contusion) and Marcus Morris (left knee rehab) out, Al Horford (right knee contusion) questionable… At 5-20, Bulls have worst record in NBA. Celts hoping this is not an any given night situation. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) December 11, 2017

Yikes. Safe to say the total points record for the United Center is not at risk tonight.

The Celtics kick off a wicked stretch of 12 games in 19 days and it’s apparent they are not taking any chances with dinged up guys.

The Bulls (5-20) might be terrible but I’m frightened to think of the outcome if Horford does sit out.

Over/under on Marcus Smart 3-point FGs tonight – 10?