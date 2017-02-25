Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Red's Army
Isaiah rightly shreds DeMarre Carroll for cheap foul
Posted by on February 25, 2017

“It was intentional. Did you see it?” Thomas said after scoring 20 points in the Celtics’ 107-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. “Yeah, that’s not a basketball play by any means. Guys who aren’t factors in games do that. It is what it is.”

Thomas said the nature of Carroll’s move didn’t have a place in today’s game.

“It’s not like back in the day where you can put your hands up and fight a guy,” Thomas said. “You can’t do that. But that was not a basketball play whatsoever, and that’s not cool that he did that.”

ESPN Boston

I was more upset about the lack of a flagrant-2 call by the officials than the actually push itself.

Call me crazy, but the act of shoving a player who is sprinting down the court should be deemed unnecessary and excessive. What would be excessive in this situation – a clothesline?

On another note, the Celtics had no business losing this game. Brad Stevens needs to diagram a defense that can stop DeMar DeRozan. And Al Horford can’t be taking 5 shots in big games.

Figure it out.