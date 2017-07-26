Earlier this month, Brad Stevens hinted that surgery was unlikely and now Danny Ainge is doubling down:

Hip surgery has been ruled out for Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said.

Ainge said that Thomas, who severely aggravated an injury to his right hip during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, has resumed light on-court work and has been ramping up his cardiovascular training off the court.

“Isaiah is making good progress,” Ainge said. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.”

He was evaluated by several hip specialists, and for weeks the Celtics ominously declared that he had to wait for swelling to subside before deciding on a course of action. But barring any further setbacks, it has now been determined that surgery will not be needed. Thomas is on course to rejoin the team at the start of training camp in the fall.