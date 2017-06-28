Isaiah Thomas instigated an Instagram spat today with the Pacers’ Lance Stephenson. You can see the exchange in the image above. He followed up with this one:

There were a few other comments that were a bit more respectful.

While I enjoy good-natured ribbing, this isn’t the best look for Isaiah. John wonders if these social media recruitment comments will eventually get the league’s attention.

Earlier in the day, Thomas made a pitch to Blake Griffin:

