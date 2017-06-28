Quantcast
Isaiah Thomas isn’t taking any prisoners on Instagram
Posted by on June 28, 2017

Isaiah Thomas instigated an Instagram spat today with the Pacers’ Lance Stephenson. You can see the exchange in the image above. He followed up with this one:

There were a few other comments that were a bit more respectful.

While I enjoy good-natured ribbing, this isn’t the best look for Isaiah. John wonders if these social media recruitment comments will eventually get the league’s attention.

Earlier in the day, Thomas made a pitch to Blake Griffin:

