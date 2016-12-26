Isaiah Thomas had one hell of a week. In fact, he had the best week… in the East, at least… earning him the Conference’s Player of the Week award.

Isaiah Thomas is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week #NBAVOTE Retweet to send him to the All-Star game! pic.twitter.com/Xz8CE5tbmq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2016

It’s his fourth Player of the Week award, all of them won after his trade to Boston.

IT averaged 33.3 points and 7.3 assists over the past week, leading the Celtics to 3 wins in 4 games (and almost personally willing them back in the OKC loss). It’s a week that started with a career-high 44 against Memphis in an OT thriller he dominated with late-game heroics.

It’s a well-deserved honor for IT, who is almost certainly on his way to a second All Star game.