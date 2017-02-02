Isaiah Thomas had an AMAZING December. It was good enough for most of us to expect he’d get Player of the Month then. Instead, it went to John Wall… so all Isaiah did was have an EVEN BETTER January. This time, it was good enough to win.

His base numbers were monster: 32.9 ppg, 6.9 apg, and 3.1 apg. He did it all while upping his percentages across the board from December (49.7% FG, 43.2% 3PT, 94.1 FT%, 65.4% TS).

Just a monster month for The King in the Fourth. I’ve seen a lot in my time, but this kind of 4th quarter performance for this long a stretch is beyond amazing.

Congrats to IT for the much-deserved honor.