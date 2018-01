Isaiah Thomas will make his long-awaited return to the court tomorrow against the #Blazers. He will NOT play in Boston. #Cavaliers #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 1, 2018

Isaiah Thomas will make his season debut Tuesday vs POR, per Ty Lue. He'll come off the bench and be under a minute restriction. He will not play vs BOS. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 1, 2018

Looks like the Cavs are doing the smart thing and working him back slowly. Play him at home with their own training staff… then sit him on the back-to-back.

I’m happy IT is healthy enough to return. I know it helps the Cavs but he’s a good guy who busted his ass for the Celtics and I want his career to get back on track so maybe that Brinks truck can actually show up for him.

We’ll catch him February 11, I’m sure.