Isaiah Thomas’ season is over.

It’s been the best season of his career. One in which he made 2nd team All NBA and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals. But apparently he’s been dealing with a hip injury that is so bad, he’s going to miss the rest of the playoffs.

Here is the full Celtics statement on the injury:

The Boston Celtics today announced that Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of this year’s postseason following re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland. Thomas initially injured the hip during the third quarter of the Celtics’ March 15 game against Minnesota, forcing him to miss the next two regular season contests. The injury was further aggravated during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Washington on May 12. “Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon. “The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue.” Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland and is currently evaluating treatment options. A further update will be provided as soon as one is available.

My initial reaction is a bit of sadness that Isaiah couldn’t finish the season leading his team against Cleveland. You can scream about their being overmatched if you want, but I can tell you that a true competitor wants to be out there at a time like this, fighting like hell for respectability.

Last night when I said publicly that it looked like Isaiah was out of gas I got a bunch of shit that accused me of making excuses. Turns out the guy was gutting through an injury, which I respect greatly. Teams wish they had guys with Isaiah’s level of guts.

Isaiah has been through the worst of the worst this postseason. He’s performed beyond admirably. He’s done everything this team has asked of him.

Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas 💪🏼With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic#thelittleguy — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 20, 2017

I knew the season was over after Game 7. After two games against the Cleveland juggernaut and with the Isaiah injury that much has been confirmed. Right now, let’s wish Isaiah well and hope for a speedy recovery… and let’s thank him.

Isaiah Thomas pulled that Celtics jersey over his head in the face of great emotional distress. He criss-crossed this country in an effort to deliver playoff success to this city. He went out in Game 7 against Washington with a bad hip and he helped the Celtics reach an unexpected height.

So thanks, Isaiah, for one hell of a season. One of the best in Celtics history.