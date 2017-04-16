It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report Isaiah Thomas’ sister was killed early this morning in a single-car crash in Washington.

The Tacoma woman who died in a one-car accident on Interstate 5 in Federal Way Saturday morning is Chyna J. Thomas, 22, the sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas, according to family friends. Chyna Thomas died at the scene of the accident on the shoulder of I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol who identified her. The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near South 288th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

This is an unspeakable tragedy for the Thomas family. While it is unclear how Isaiah will choose how to handle this matter, it should be made clear that we all support whichever choice Isaiah makes. It is 100% his choice on how to handle this, and should he decide to miss one, more, or even all games in this series or beyond, we will stand with him on this decision.

It is times like this that we are reminded of the frivolity of sports and the luxury of expending emotional energy towards such trivial matters. What the Thomas family is faced with now is a tragic reality the magnitude of which few can truly comprehend.

Our thoughts are with the Thomas family at this intensely difficult time. We are all with you, Isaiah.