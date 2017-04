NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in Federal Way I-5 accident https://t.co/wUVFRQhejy — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) April 15, 2017

Reportedly, Thomas is still in Boston and didn’t find out until after today’s practice.

League source says IT, whose sister died in car crash this a.m., still in Boston. Didn't find out til after practice. "He's in shock." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) April 15, 2017

Whether or not IT plays tomorrow is inconsequential. Everyone processes things like this in their own way. If IT chooses to play, that’s fine, and if he chooses not to, that doesn’t make him a bad teammate or less of a competitor on the court.

It’s a sad reminder to all of us that we’re not guaranteed any amount of time on this earth, so spend it being good to others.