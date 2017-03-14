My friends over at ShootingTouch & ISlide are having a great March Madness contest. Fill out your bracket, donate to Shooting Touch (more below) and you’re in the hunt for a pair of floor seats for Boston-Cleveland next month!

Via Shooting Touch’s website:

JOIN THE MADNESS THIS MARCH

Compete for (2) AMAZING first row, floor seat tickets to the Celtics vs. Cavs game on April 5th + (2) pairs of custom ISlides (value $2,800)

Help Shooting Touch provide at-risk youth with basketball programming and health education by participating in the Shooting Touch March Madness Bracket Competition.

Winners will receive incredible 2 first row floor seat tickets (kindly donated by Celtics Owner Steve Pagliuca) to the April 5th Celtics vs. Cavs game, (2) customized pairs of ISlides and the chance to get up close and personal with LeBron, Kelly and Isaiah at one of the last games before Playoffs!

Donation of $20 per bracket with up to 10 bracket entries per person. Brackets will be made and scored through the ESPN NCAA March Madness bracket page.

When: March 12th, 2017 – Brackets become available

March 16th, 2017- Bracket submissions must be made by tip-off of the first game

April 3rd, 2017 – Join Shooting Touch for a viewing party for the Finals

How: 1. Send in your information by selecting the “DONATE” button below.

2. Check your email for the ESPN group information.

3. Tune in on Selection Sunday and begin to make your picks.

4. Submit your finalized bracket(s) by tip-off of the first game on March 16th.

5. Log into ESPN and follow Shooting Touch on social media for scores and standings.

Please donate $20 per bracket so we can grow our programming both locally and abroad.

Shooting Touch is a sport-for-development non-profit whose mission is to use the power of basketball to educate and empower young people around the world. Our programs have served over 11,000 youth globally, employing a dual on/off-court curriculum designed to teach youth the fundamentals of the game, while also providing vital health education for an active lifestyle free from disease today, and the skills and trajectory for success in the future.

Domestically, Shooting Touch has established a year-round presence and program in Boston that provides inner city and suburban youth with opportunities for development, both on and off the court. In the Spring of 2015, Shooting Touch launched G3 Boston: Getting Girls in the Game. G3 has partnered with three Boston Charter Schools and the Boston Police Department to provide over 75 Boston middle school females the opportunity to use basketball as a tool to learn health education, leadership and social development.