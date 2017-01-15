(Video courtesy Jay King)
I don’t talk about nobody’s mom, I don’t cuss at nobody’s mom and I don’t talk about people’s families. Whatever he (Dennis Schroder) is a 100% lie and he knows that. I always say, keep it hoop.
…
I don’t even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he’s not even on the level I want to be on. I’m not focusing on him anymore.
It’s disrespectful to me and my character. My mom called me that night too asking (about the alleged incident)…
That’s Isaiah Thomas’ retort to Hawks guard Dennis Schroder claiming the trash talk got personal in Friday night’s game. Here’s some of the story from the AJC:
When the Celtics went up by 20 points, Thomas taunted the Philips Arena crowd by repeating that Schroder “ain’t nothing.” He said after the game that “Every time I step on the floor I want to win the battle. He’s not somebody I’m worried about. I’m worried about doing what’s best for my team and getting my team a win. I’ll worry about the rest later.”
Schroder did not play the fourth quarter as the Hawks mounted a comeback and eventually tied the game before Thomas hit the final shot.
“I’m playing basketball,” Schroder said afterward. “If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”
Call me a homer, but I believe Isaiah Thomas. He seems too respectful to go the KG route with the trash talking.
Schroder was probably just butt-hurt after sitting the bench for the entire 4th quarter.