(Video courtesy Jay King)

I don’t talk about nobody’s mom, I don’t cuss at nobody’s mom and I don’t talk about people’s families. Whatever he (Dennis Schroder) is a 100% lie and he knows that. I always say, keep it hoop.

…

I don’t even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he’s not even on the level I want to be on. I’m not focusing on him anymore.

It’s disrespectful to me and my character. My mom called me that night too asking (about the alleged incident)…