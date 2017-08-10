Book your tickets now… the long-rumored Celtics London game is now official. They’ll play the Sixers at the O2 arena on January 11.

Man-of-the-world Jaylen Brown was already there to ride around talk about the upcoming game…

Around Town with Jaylen Brown!@FCHWPO takes us around London to discuss the upcoming #NBALondon Game! pic.twitter.com/9SGbYsdYFA — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2017

The NBA schedule is being handled a little differently this year, with little drips like this coming out a little later than usual now that teams can review and petition for changes. We’re still waiting for Christmas and MLK Day games to be announced. Those are the two biggest featured days on the NBA schedule. I’m betting the Celtics are at least a featured Christmas day game (I’m thinking C’s-Wizards). I don’t know if they’ll be on MLK Day with this London game being so close.