Last night the stars of the '08 Celtics title team went on TNT but specifically left out Ray Allen. This morning, he responded (on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/zTi6G3wH5g — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 9, 2017

Paul Pierce on Instagram live just now: "we gotta call Ray… We gotta settle this" — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 8, 2017

Paul Pierce was the captain of the Celtics from 2000 to 2013, tied with Bob Cousy for the longest run as a team captain.

And now, in 2017, it’s time for him to be the captain again.

It’s time to put an end to this ridiculous and petty feud with Ray Allen.

KG, Rondo, Perk, these guys can all say that it’s Ray’s responsibility to reach out, but that’s just making excuses. That’s looking for a rationale to do what you want to do, when you know deep down that what you want to do is petty and childish.

And Ray? You’re 41 years old. You’re my age. You’re the oldest guy in this beef. You’re sitting on the board of the Holocaust museum. You dang near lost one of your sons to diabetes during the 2008 Finals. You ought to be bigger than this too.

What we’ve got here is a bunch of grown men looking for excuses to act like little kids. You’ve got one kid going “nyah nyah nyah” and a bunch of other kids going, “he started it!!” It’s not a good look–and not only is it not a good look, it’s not a healthy way for grown men to behave.

Someone needs to be the adult here, and I’m nominating Pierce. It’s still his team. It wasn’t ever Doc’s team, it wasn’t KG’s team after he got there, it was always Pierce’s team, and he needs to be the bigger man. He needs to do what he’d do if they were all still playing for the C’s and something like this came up.

I mean, I’m not saying that these guys all need to become BFFs and take vacations together and so forth, but they need to sit down and talk it out, or hug it out, or whatever, and come to an understanding.

Pierce, you still got Ray’s phone number. Call him.