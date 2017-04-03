The Celtics left NY with a victory but they’re also returning to Boston with an injured Jae Crowder. Here’s the latest (via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg):

“It started tingling. Not really, like, excruciating pain. It was just a weird-type feeling,” said Crowder, who checked out of the game late in the third quarter and couldn’t recall a specific play on which he might have hurt himself. “I’ve never had anything happen like that to my elbow, so I got an X-ray. The X-ray was OK but I’ll probably get an MRI when I get back to Boston.

“How concerned am I? I mean, I’m worried about it. I want to see what they say. The X-ray said pretty much nothing structural, so that was a good sign. But it was weird. The doctor was saying it was weird, too. Just swelling on the inside of my elbow. I don’t know what it is.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he was uncertain about the specifics on the injury and noted, “I don’t know if he did the bursa or whatever,” and was waiting for additional information from the team’s medical staff.