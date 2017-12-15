Welcome back, Jonas!
The Swedish Larry Bird is shooting the ball (49% FG, 45% 3FG) exceptionally well this season in Utah. I’m sure he’ll get a standing ovation from the Garden faithful for his heart, hustle and play during his 2 1/2 years in Boston.
One of my favorite moments:
I have nothing but love for Jonas but I’m hoping he goes 0-fer from the field tonight.
Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward is hoping to catch up with some of his former teammates:
I wonder if there will be an embrace with Rudy Gobert. The Jazz center has vocalized his displeasure with the way Hayward handled his departure from Utah.
I’m also looking forward to watching Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell (17.8 ppg) for the first time.
FWIW – Utah hasn’t won in Boston since 2008.