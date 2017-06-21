Josh Jackson blames the timing of the Celtics trade with Philadelphia and logistics for his inability to work out in Boston:

In a pre-draft interview Wednesday with ESPN, Jackson confirmed he did not work out for Boston. “They did a little bit of moving around with their pick,” Jackson said. “I felt like they made it pretty clear who they were going to draft with the No. 1 pick, so I didn’t really feel like it was worth either of our times for me to work out with them. But then when they, you know, did the flip and went to No 3, by then it was too late.” Jackson was asked if he was concerned whether the decision to skip a Celtics workout would affect him in Thursday night’s NBA draft. “It could, it may or may not,” he said. “But like I said before, I’m just happy to be here. Wherever I end up Thursday, I’ll be happy.”

Whatever, dude. This is damage control 101. Jackson got wind of the criticism he was taking in Boston and is doing his best to mitigate it.

According to this ESPN story, Jackson had a workout scheduled with the Celtics on Monday but canceled it and opted for a second workout with the Lakers.

He’s obviously trying to dictate where he plays.

Meanwhile, we’re learning more about why the Celtics like Jayson Tatum: