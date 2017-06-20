Josh Jackson did not work out for the Celtics on Tues, multiple sources tell ESPN. Two days before the draft, BOS still hasn't seen him — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 20, 2017

Jackson won't workout in Boston unless the Celtics commit that 1. They're keeping the pick 2. He's their guy at No. 3. https://t.co/k3QcBgnmHf — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 20, 2017

Nothing burns my ass quite like draft prospects trying to dictate the terms of their arrival in the league.

I get it, agent BJ Armstrong is the one making the decisions here. His job is to navigate his client into the best situation possible, but Jackson needs to be aware of any decisions that make him look bad.

I believe Jackson is the only player in the top 5-6 with a blemish on his record. He was arrested in December for kicking a woman’s car door. He also allegedly threatened to “beat her ass.”

In other news, CSN Chicago is reporting that the Bulls are not just fielding offers for Jimmy Butler, they are actively shopping him:

The Bulls were rebuffed on an offer to the Celtics for the third pick straight-up, but bringing the Cavaliers to the table could increase the quality of offers for Butler, who would be eligible for a deal in the $40 million range annually if he makes another All-NBA team next season. One would think the Bulls’ reluctance at paying a contract that large on a team that will continue to be in the middle of the draft plays a part in their decision. As one league executive texted last night, “It’s either Boston or Cleveland but he’s going.” As it appears Butler’s surprising rise will have an abrupt ending, seemingly sooner rather than later.

Wow.. Danny Ainge refused to deal the #3 pick for Butler? That seems ridiculous. It also seems ridiculous that Chicago would not want more.