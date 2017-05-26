In a recent interview with Sam Amick of USA Today, Kevin Durant talked about how he’s learned to insulate himself from all the noise surrounding his move from OKC to the Warriors.

He’s also become a scapegoat for the lack of parity in the playoffs, viewed by many as anti-climactic filler for the inevitable GS vs Cleveland finals rematch. Durant went in a weird direction when asked about it:

Like I’m the reason why (expletive) Orlando couldn’t make the playoffs for five, six years in a row?” he said. “Am I the reason that Brooklyn gave all their picks to Boston? Like, am I the reason that they’re not that good (laughs). I can’t play for every team, so the truth of the matter is I left one team. It’s one more team that you probably would’ve thought would’ve been a contender. One more team. I couldn’t have made the (entire) East better. I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better.”

Umm… I don’t think highlighting two bottom feeders is the way to get your point across.

Durant’s saying a singular talent isn’t going to elevate the status of several teams. That’s valid.

But what he’s not admitting, is that a singular talent can widen the gap between a favorite and the pack of contenders.

And that’s the problem.