So, Kevin Garnett had a message for Isaiah Thomas before last week’s critical game 3 in Chicago.

You’ve seen the write-ups in various media outlets. Last night KG explained the message himself as part of his “Area 21” broadcast.

“It was for IT. I just reminded them that they are @celtics & remember why you are playing.” -KG on his inspirational voicemail @MetroPCS pic.twitter.com/ayyXgP8u90 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) April 25, 2017

Partial transcript by Chris Forsberg

Kevin Garnett on his voicemail to the Celtics: "I’ll be honest… It was for [Isaiah Thomas]."https://t.co/km04hPslE5 pic.twitter.com/hIs2vBeTSt — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 25, 2017

