Via NY Post

Knicks fans can only dream Irving will bring his talents to the Garden when he’s a free agent in 2019 and the Knicks next have cap space. Irving put the Knicks (24-37) on his short wish list over the summer and said during All-Star weekend he told Kristaps Porzingis he’d “love to play with a big like you.”

“Playing in the Mecca is always fun — it has a way of bringing out the best in people,” Irving said afterward. “It’s a hard matchup because a lot of people come to see the Knicks play. You just want to play well on a floor like this.”

However, Irving cautioned not to call him a New Yorker.

“I’m not from there, I’m from Jersey,” Irving said. “Let’s get that straight. I love New York, but I’m from Jersey.”