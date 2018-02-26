Knicks fans can only dream Irving will bring his talents to the Garden when he’s a free agent in 2019 and the Knicks next have cap space. Irving put the Knicks (24-37) on his short wish list over the summer and said during All-Star weekend he told Kristaps Porzingis he’d “love to play with a big like you.”
“Playing in the Mecca is always fun — it has a way of bringing out the best in people,” Irving said afterward. “It’s a hard matchup because a lot of people come to see the Knicks play. You just want to play well on a floor like this.”
However, Irving cautioned not to call him a New Yorker.
“I’m not from there, I’m from Jersey,” Irving said. “Let’s get that straight. I love New York, but I’m from Jersey.”
I guess I can’t blame the Knicks media for grasping at straws here. They’re covering a team with 1 title in 44 years! A measly 4 playoff appearances in the last 16 seasons.
Irving can (and most certainly will) opt-out of his contract after the 2019 season. While it’s impossible to predict the future in the NBA, I’m feeling pretty good about the Celtics chances to resign Kyrie long term.
The 2019 FA class is loaded: Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, and Kevin Love, to name a few. Expect the Knicks to land the likes of Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, or Tobias Harris.
Our pal Matt Moore equated NY’s thirst for Kyrie to Boston’s obsession with Anthony Davis. To which I highlighted one notable difference: