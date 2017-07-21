I’m sitting in my office, counting down the minutes until I have a cold brew in my hand and BAM!

Kyrie Irving requests a trade from Cavs, sources told ESPN. LeBron James was blindsided and is disappointed: https://t.co/54afvYge9V — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

Holy bleep!

My first reaction is to laugh hysterically at LeBron James. One of the games best young players doesn’t want to play with you anymore. Talk about a slap in the face!

Second, what does this mean for the Celtics?

Even though Boston isn’t listed as a preferred destination, I know a million trade scenarios are running through your head right now. I just don’t see it happening.

What do you give up for Irving? Thomas and Crowder? Let’s not forget Isaiah is coming off a fairly serious hip injury.

Again, I don’t see a fit with the Celtics.

UPDATE – ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton speculates on the trade fit:

A couple of teams not on Irving’s list could make more competitive deals. The Boston Celtics could offer point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was chosen for the All-NBA Second Team ahead of Irving last season. Thomas is surely the closest offensive proxy for Irving’s skills the Cavaliers could get in return. However, the Celtics might be willing to offer him because Thomas is an impending free agent and his defensive limitations (in his case, being 5-foot-9) are more difficult to overcome. If Cleveland views this season as potentially its last with LeBron James, dealing for a player in the last year of his contract might make sense. Otherwise, the Cavaliers would be forced to choose between letting Thomas walk in a year or paying him a max deal starting at a projected $30.6 million that would take Thomas well into his 30s. Matching salary would also surely require Boston to gut its roster, making such a deal probably unpalatable.

Pelton believes a Suns package built around Eric Bledsoe might be the best option.

Unless bridges have been burned beyond the point of repair, I doubt the Cavaliers make a move. They’d have to be supremely confident any deal is going to make them better next year.

Stay tuned.