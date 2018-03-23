We finally got word on Kyrie’s knee and it’s not particularly great.

The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Kyrie Irving will tomorrow undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee. Further information will be provided following tomorrow’s procedure, and the team will have no further comment until that time.

“Minimally invasive” suggests this isn’t some kind of full-scale screw removal that has been mentioned… it appears to be something minor and arthroscopic.

That could mean he’s out a couple more weeks… It could mean more. The team clearly isn’t going to say anything more… so we’ll just have to wait and see.