The Nets have been so abysmal this season that I haven’t paid much attention to the standings over the past few months. I figured it was a lock that the Celtics would head into the draft lottery with the best chances for landing the #1 pick (25% for 1, 46% for top 2).

Then I saw this tweet last night:

From what I've seen on Reddit and here, we're maybe two Nets wins from a full fledged draft pick freakout from Celtics fans — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) March 22, 2017

And quickly checked the standings:

The goddamn Lakers are making a move!

Brooklyn has a 5.5 game lead on LA with 12/13 games remaining. That’s almost insurmountable. Even if the Lakers lose out (an egregious scenario that should spark an investigation), the Nets would have to finish .500 to move into a tie. Brooklyn hasn’t sniffed a .500 stretch since starting the season 4-5.

But…

There are plenty of bad teams on Brooklyn’s schedule (Orlando (2), Philadelphia (2), Phoenix and a fading Bulls team).

The Celtics play Brooklyn in the second to last game of the season. Even if Boston is sitting comfortably in the #2 seed and ready to rest guys, that game might be a must win.