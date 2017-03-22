The Nets have been so abysmal this season that I haven’t paid much attention to the standings over the past few months. I figured it was a lock that the Celtics would head into the draft lottery with the best chances for landing the #1 pick (25% for 1, 46% for top 2).
Then I saw this tweet last night:
And quickly checked the standings:
The goddamn Lakers are making a move!
Brooklyn has a 5.5 game lead on LA with 12/13 games remaining. That’s almost insurmountable. Even if the Lakers lose out (an egregious scenario that should spark an investigation), the Nets would have to finish .500 to move into a tie. Brooklyn hasn’t sniffed a .500 stretch since starting the season 4-5.
But…
There are plenty of bad teams on Brooklyn’s schedule (Orlando (2), Philadelphia (2), Phoenix and a fading Bulls team).
The Celtics play Brooklyn in the second to last game of the season. Even if Boston is sitting comfortably in the #2 seed and ready to rest guys, that game might be a must win.