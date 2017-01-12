Yeah, it was against the Wizards, but the Celtics got a nice bounce-back win… thanks to another monster 4th quarter by Isaiah Thomas. Sam Packard and I look at how the C’s calmed down in this game to hold off the Wizards down the stretch… which included some key contributions from non-Isaiah guys. Marcus Smart struggled shooting the ball, though, and we discuss what it will take for him to get back on track.

Enjoy the show!

