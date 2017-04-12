MassLive’s Jay King and Sam “Jam” Packard react to all the good fortune the Celtics have experienced over the last few days. They are now set up almost perfectly to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors through the second round. The guys also rank the Celtics’ possible first-round opponents in order of competitiveness.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.