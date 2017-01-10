The Celtics are getting ready to take on the Raptors, and they’ll have to do it without Avery Bradley. What does that mean for the game? Sam Packard and I discuss that, the possibility of Brad Stevens coaching the All Star East squad… and we make our full All Star East & West selections.

Enjoy the show!

