Starting with Carmelo Anthony and working on down, John Karalis & Sam Packard get into a lot of the recent trade rumors involving the Celtics. What would we give up for Jimmy Butler? Is targeting a Vucevic or Nurkic-type a better option? Should they even make a deal at all?

