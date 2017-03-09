Before last night’s big win against the Warriors (because we’re not going to record a podcast at 1 AM), Chuck and I sat down to talk about the end of the Isaiah/Brad Stevens mini-controversy. It was the end because Danny Ainge put it to bed in a way only he could. We also took your mailbag questions about the draft, free agency, and the playoffs.

Enjoy the show!

