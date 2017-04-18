Posted byon
Isaiah Thomas is planning on being with the Celtics for Games 2 and 3 of this series as he continues to mourn the loss of his sister. While the Celtics find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to supporting Isaiah, Avery Bradley explains in today’s show how he and Isaiah have a special relationship dating all the way back to their childhood. Also: there’s actual basketball to discuss when it comes to rebounding and scoring without Isaiah.
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.
Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available