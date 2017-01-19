The Boston Celtics suffered an embarrassing loss to the Knicks in which the bench, and Brad Stevens’ insistence on playing them for extended minutes over a long stretch of the second quarter, cost them dearly. Is this what happens when there’s no super-human Isaiah to bail them out in the 4th? Sam Packard and I discuss.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.