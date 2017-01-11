The Boston Celtics, without Avery Bradley, looked like they were cruising to a win against the Raptors. But then DeMar DeRozan went DeNuts in the 2nd half and late in the 4th quarter and the Celtics looked like they panicked a bit. In the end, it was another Raptors win over Boston and another lesson that the Celtics will hopefully learn from down the road. Sam Packard and I get into it all… Enjoy the show!

