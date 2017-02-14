MassLive’s Jay King and I react to the Boston Celtics latest win, a 111-98 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Afterward, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said the Celtics have a chance to win the Eastern Conference. King and Karalis debate the merits of that claim and break down the Celtics’ 3-1 road trip.

(note: this was recorded after last night’s game and does not include any Toronto trade/Kevin Love injury talk)

