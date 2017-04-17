On a very tough night for Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the team, the Boston Celtics suffered through their usual struggles in a disappointing Game 1 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Sam Packard & I discuss what went wrong, what went right, and what might need to change.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.