This highly anticipated battle for the top seed was close for a quarter, then a story we have seen before unfolded in a second quarter rout. Is Brad Stevens holding back or is he just out of ideas? And when will Marcus Smart get back to playing the right way? And what the hell is Cleveland doing, anyway? Sam Packard and I break it down.

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.