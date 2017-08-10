Posted byon
Sam Packard come out hot and dive into a wild array of topics including Bob Cousy time traveling on his birthday, fixing everyone’s weaknesses, last-second scenarios, and going with “Mook” over “Marcus” Morris.
Also, here’s a link to the charity run I mentioned in the show. If you can donate anything at all, I’d really appreciate it!
Enjoy the show!
