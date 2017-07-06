All of a sudden the Utah Jazz have decided they’d be open to a sign and trade for Gordon Hayward. Sam Packard and I get into whether that makes sense, and we get an assist from network founder David Locke (and a car full of some of podcasting’s biggest names as they try to find food) from Utah.

Enjoy the show!

