Posted byon
The Boston Celtics have ended the regular season as the top seed in the East (and with the 4th best record in the NBA). Sam Packard and I reflect on the long, weird season that was 2016-17 and get into a special full-season Mystery Machine… with a twist!!
Enjoy the show!
Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.
Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.