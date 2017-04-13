The Boston Celtics have ended the regular season as the top seed in the East (and with the 4th best record in the NBA). Sam Packard and I reflect on the long, weird season that was 2016-17 and get into a special full-season Mystery Machine… with a twist!!

Enjoy the show!

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.